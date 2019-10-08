Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce says it supports Vigo County Schools.

The organization announced its support for the school's referendum Monday night.

It’s an operational referendum. That would allow the cooperation to pay the people within our schools. It would also keep them from making 8 million dollars in budget cuts.

The chamber released a statement on its support. It reads in part, " We must look at not just this single issue, but also the long-term future of the VCSC and the impact on taxpayers in Vigo County."

You will have a chance to vote for or against the referendum on November 5.

