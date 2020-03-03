Chamber of Commerce looks to revamp downtown Terre Haute's First Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks looking enjoy downtown Terre Haute will have some new opportunities very soon.

First Friday will be getting a facelift.

The Chamber of Commerce has been hosting the events for quite some time. Soon - they will be bringing back the block party theme.

Chamber leaders say they will be miniature-block parties. They will close 6th Street from Ohio to Wabash.

They will have live music, a beer garden, and family activites.

Leaders hope events like these will encourage people to stay in downtown Terre Haute longer each Friday.

The first one kicks off in April. To learn more, click here.