Chamber of Commerce looking ahead to Federal act helping businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The president recently signed a new law that could help keep many businesses and individuals afloat financially.

The new law is called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

It's caught the attention and support of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

President of the chamber Kristin Craig said they want to make sure everyone can get through these unusual times.

The new law requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide limited paid leave.

Craig said it's for those who were forced out of work because of the coronavirus emergency.

Employees can get up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave.

Any employee qualifies with at least 30 days of work.

Craig said this is going to help a lot of people in the Wabash Valley.

"I think that this really will help business owners help their workforce through this and help keep that workforce retained how to not lose valuable people and how to really be the best employer they can be," said Craig.

This act goes into effect April 1st and lasts through December 31st of this year.

