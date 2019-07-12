Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are racing for good health.
The annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K was Friday night on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
It was a glow run and walk.
It was part of the Better Health Wabash Valley Initiative.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.
