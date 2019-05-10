Clear

Chamber celebrates national small business week

The chamber hosted a viewing party for the presentation Drive Business Results with Google ads.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Terre Haute, In (WTHI)- It's national small business week.
To celebrate the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was hoping to Google success.
The chamber hosted a viewing party Wednesday. It was for the presentation drive business results with google ads.
Local businesses met and watched a video from Google. It explained how they can use the company for their benefit.

