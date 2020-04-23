Clear

Challenges children with autism face during COVID-19, experts advice for navigating through it

April is Autism Awareness month and because of COVID-19, parents are facing even more challenges raising a child with the condition. We spoke with an expert, who can provide ways to navigate the challenge during the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:31 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- April is Autism Awareness month and because of COVID-19, parents are facing even more challenges raising a child with the condition.

Psychotherapist, Dr. Annette Nunez, tells us that children with autism need routine. 

Unfortunately, the pandemic has made drastic changes in schedules and a lack of social interaction. This makes finding a routine rather difficult.

Parents may be struggling to get their child back to a new normal.

"Because children with autism love sameness, they love routine, they love predictability and now we're living in a world that's very unpredictable and it can be a scary place for them," said Nunez.

Nunez tells us there are ways you can navigate the challenge with your child at home.

  • Make a schedule
  • Provide sensory items
  •  Incorporate fun and breaks

By focusing on some of these ideas, may make the process easier for both the child and parent.

Nunez also encourages others throughout the community to reach out to children with autism. 

The lack of social interaction may make an autistic child feel even more isolated.

"It's really important to be aware of autism, accept the differences and non-differences, and then also to reach out during this time," said Nunez.

