Chain announces new Linton retail location

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new retailer will be making its way to Wabash Valley.

Gordmans has plans to open a location in Linton.

On Wednesday, the home decor and apparel business made the announcement.

Store leaders hope to open up shop sometime in March.

There will be a job fair for future employees on February 5th.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts through 7:00 p.m. at 2145 East State High 54 in Linton.