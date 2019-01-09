Chain announces new Linton retail location

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new retailer will be making its way to Wabash Valley.
Gordmans has plans to open a location in Linton.
On Wednesday, the home decor and apparel business made the announcement.
Store leaders hope to open up shop sometime in March.
There will be a job fair for future employees on February 5th.
It starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts through 7:00 p.m. at 2145 East State High 54 in Linton.
