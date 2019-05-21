Certified Bob Ross instructor set to donate art for YMCA playground fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Vigo County is looking to get some new playground equipment.
They are hosting a special art auction called 'Paintings for the Playground.'
Linda Lou Rogers is a Certified Bob Ross instructor.
She is donating artwork for a silent auction.
She hopes it will get the YMCA the help it needs.
"I think the kids are the most important part of our community because they are our future. I'm hoping that someday, one of them will remember me by my paintings," Artist, Linda Lou Rogers said.
Linda Lou will host an art class this Saturday to end the fundraiser.
