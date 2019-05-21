Clear

Certified Bob Ross instructor set to donate art for YMCA playground fundraiser

The YMCA in Vigo County is looking to get some new playground equipment.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Vigo County is looking to get some new playground equipment.

They are hosting a special art auction called 'Paintings for the Playground.'

Linda Lou Rogers is a Certified Bob Ross instructor.

She is donating artwork for a silent auction.

She hopes it will get the YMCA the help it needs.

"I think the kids are the most important part of our community because they are our future. I'm hoping that someday, one of them will remember me by my paintings," Artist, Linda Lou Rogers said.

Linda Lou will host an art class this Saturday to end the fundraiser.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Showers and storms on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

When is it okay to use a gun in self-defense?

Image

Hey Kevin 5-21

Image

Certified Bob Ross instructor set to donate art for YMCA playground fundraiser

Image

Set-up for Banks of the Wabash Festival underway, find out when the first wristband night is here

Image

Volunteers at the White Violet Center

Image

Group works to fix hunger issues with children in Sullivan County

Image

Power outage impacts several Vincennes medical offices

Image

PACE provides sexual assault services in Vincennes

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

ISU ready to start new 'Deaf and Hard of Hearing' licensure program for future teachers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts