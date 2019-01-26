Ceremony honors lives lost, remembers lives freed from Nazis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost and the lives freed from the Nazis more than seven decades ago.

Sunday marks 74 years of freedom for those who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp.

CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil to remember the anniversary. Survivor Eva Kor also shared her story.

Marcus Steiner is the program coordinator for the museum. He says he remembers the first time he heard Kor’s story as a child.

"It was powerful. The first time I heard her speak I think I was 9 years old so it was a really powerful thing to hear her talk about what she went through when she was just a year old then I was."

Steiner says Kor tells her story each year to ensure the history is not lost.