Century 21 Elite launches new program to help with competitive housing market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a shortage of homes on the housing market. News 10 spoke with a local real estate company on how the housing market has seen a significant shift.

Natalie Green owns Century 21 Elite in Terre Haute. She says the housing market is extremely competitive right now. There's a huge demand for homes, however, there's a shortage of inventory on the market.

Green says if you're looking to buy a home, be sure to keep an eye on the current market information. You can find all you need to know on Century 21 Elite's website here. Interest rates, for instance, are slightly on the rise.

For home sellers, Green says it's a great strategy to always look at all options you have on the table.

"If you're thinking of selling your home, now is a great time to get the most money for your home," Green said, "We really need homes to sell because we have a lot of buyers out there looking for a place to go."

Century 21 Elite has launched a new program to help buyers and sellers through this competitive market. It's called the instant offer program, and it's exclusive to Century 21 Elite in Terre Haute.

They have partnered with some I-buyers in the area who are giving instant cash offers to sellers. It also includes what's called a bridge program. This allows home sellers to go ahead and buy a new house before having to sell their current one.

Green says it's all in an effort to better serve their clients.