Central office sale and lease to be discussed at Thursday night Vigo County School Board meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Vigo County School Board will consider a sale and lease offer for the school corporation's central office.

The office is located on 7th and Wabash in downtown Terre Haute.

This is in regards to the Capital Improvement Board proposal. The CIB hopes to use the property for parking for hotels serving the future convention center.

The board will also consider a separate financing resolution. It would help in case there's a drop in property tax revenue due to the deadline grace period.

