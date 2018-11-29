Clear

Central Indiana toddler shoots 4-year-old sister in head

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old central Indiana was critically injured after being accidentally shot in the head by her 2-year-old brother.

Lebanon police say the shooting occurred Thursday morning while the children were being cared for by their grandparents.

Police say the girl was transported to Indiana University Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Police spokesman Justin Fuston says the weapon involved in the shooting was not in a secure location.

He tells The Lebanon Reporter says the children had been staying with their grandparents for a few days.

The name of the girl wasn’t immediately released.

