Central Indiana school chief quits after insurance fraud

A central Indiana school superintendent has resigned after being charged with using her insurance to help a sick student receive treatment.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana school superintendent has resigned after being charged with using her insurance to help a sick student receive treatment.

The board of the Elwood Community Schools accepted Casey Smitherman’s resignation without comment at a meeting Friday evening. Deputy Superintendent Joe Brown was named interim superintendent.

It wasn’t immediately clear why she resigned. The board said last week Smitherman had its support.

Smitherman was charged Jan. 15 with insurance fraud, identity deception, and official misconduct. She said she would enter a diversion program allowing dismissal of the charges if she avoids further arrests in the coming year.

Smitherman said she recently went to the home of a student who had missed school and saw he had symptoms of strep throat. After one clinic refused to treat him, she took him to another and said he was her son.

