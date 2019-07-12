Clear

Central Indiana duo accused of trying to help ISIS

A federal grand jury has indicted two central Indiana brothers for allegedly attempting to provide guns and other support to the Islamic State.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted two central Indiana brothers for allegedly attempting to provide guns and other support to the Islamic State.

The Justice Department said Thursday that 21-year-old Moyad Dannon and 20-year-old Mahde Dannon, both of Fishers, also are charged with various firearms offenses.

It says between July and December 2018, the brothers sold several illegally obtained firearms to a person working with the FBI and began to make untraceable “ghost guns” by purchasing unmarked firearms parts online and assembling them into functional .223 caliber, semi-automatic rifles, which they sold to an undercover FBI agent. Prosecutors say the brothers believed the weapons were destined for the Islamic State.

Moyad Dannon’s attorney says he looks forward to seeing the government’s evidence. A message was left for Mahde Dannon’s attorney.

