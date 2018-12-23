Clear
Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

A photo showing some of the damage caused by a tornado in Taylorville, IL. (Photo Credit, Scott Lasker)

Survivors of a December tornado that injured more than two dozen people in a central Illinois city say they are struggling but grateful for the kindness they've been shown in the aftermath.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The State Journal-Register reports more than 25 people were injured Dec. 1 in Taylorville. The storm was part of a tornado outbreak that swept across the central U.S. and killed one person in Missouri.

The tornado that struck Taylorville destroyed more than 30 homes and businesses in the city and parts of Christian County, while causing major damage to more than 100 other structures.

Tiffani Bailey is grateful for the donations and kind treatment she's received in the aftermath . She and her family survived with a few broken ribs, cuts and bruises.

12/23/2018 9:18:20 AM (GMT -5:00)

