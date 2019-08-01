Clear

Center to begin repairs, receives community support after water leak

A center for adults in Terre Haute received a generous donation after a major water leak. Now, the center is ready for repairs to continue its mission.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Repairs are starting at the Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute after a major water leak.

The center said Thursday morning it has received city permits so repairs could begin. The water is expected to be back on at the center in the next couple of days.

According to staff, the insurance will cover the cost of repairing the problem, but the center was asking for help to meet the $1,000 deductible. 

Thursday afternoon, an anonymous donor gave the center a check for $1,000.  The center had already set up a GoFundMe page so community members could donate. The center still encourages people to donate to help programs at the center. People can also give money by stopping at the center at 300 S. 5th Street.

The Wabash Activity Center offers several programs to adults. Meals On Wheels of Terre Haute also uses the facility to make food for area seniors, as well as prepare meals for the summer meals for children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police ask for help again in identifying woman years after body discovered

Image

Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award

Image

Eastern Greene High School welcomes Eric Kirkendall as Principal

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Image

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Image

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

Image

TH REX

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois