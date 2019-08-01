Center to begin repairs, receives community support after water leak

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Repairs are starting at the Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute after a major water leak.

The center said Thursday morning it has received city permits so repairs could begin. The water is expected to be back on at the center in the next couple of days.

According to staff, the insurance will cover the cost of repairing the problem, but the center was asking for help to meet the $1,000 deductible.

Thursday afternoon, an anonymous donor gave the center a check for $1,000. The center had already set up a GoFundMe page so community members could donate. The center still encourages people to donate to help programs at the center. People can also give money by stopping at the center at 300 S. 5th Street.

The Wabash Activity Center offers several programs to adults. Meals On Wheels of Terre Haute also uses the facility to make food for area seniors, as well as prepare meals for the summer meals for children.