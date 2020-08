WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This week, the US Census Bureau began following-up at households. Most visits will be door to door.

Census takers will make six attempts to visit your home.

You can easily identify by their government ID.

LINK | MORE ABOUT IDENTIFYING CENSUS TAKERS

They will also follow-up with some households by phone. The mobile questionnaire assistance program will continue through September, 30.

They estimate they will need to visit 56 million homes.