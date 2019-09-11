Census Training in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- The census will return next year and one Illinois county is already taking steps to educate citizens on the changes involved.

Clark County officials hosted representatives from the census bureau today in the city of Marshall, Illinois. The purpose was to train residents on changes with the upcoming 2020 census. They want these people to then pass this information along to others in the community.

The one big change is that forms for citizens will be able to be filled out online.

Census bureau representatives spoke about the importance of getting every single person counted and how the census truly trickles down to the county level.

Wednesday's group made up the preliminary complete count committee. Their job is to pass along what they learned today to others throughout the community.

Clark County estimates that each person that does not fill out the census costs the county $2,000. County officials stressed the importance of educating community members so they will be more willing to fill out the forms. This, in turn, will benefit the county.