Clear

Census Bureau stops layoffs for door knockers after order

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Two days after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to stop winding down 2020 census operations for the time being, the statistical agency said Tuesday in court papers that it’s refraining from laying off some census takers and it’s restoring some quality-control steps.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two days after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to stop winding down 2020 census operations for the time being, the statistical agency said Tuesday in court papers that it’s refraining from laying off some census takers and it’s restoring some quality-control steps.

The Census Bureau said it’s refraining from laying off census takers who were in the late phases of the head count of every U.S. resident and those door-knockers still are being assigned homes to visit in an effort to get answers for the 2020 census questionnaire.

However, the bureau will still terminate workers because of performance concerns, according to the court papers outlining a plan for how the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, will comply with the judge’s order.

The temporary restraining order issued late Saturday by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing for a preliminary injunction is held Sept. 17.

The once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

The temporary restraining order was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups that had sued the Census Bureau, demanding it restore its previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. The coalition had argued the earlier deadline would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities in the census, leading to an inaccurate count.

The Census Bureau’s plan outlining compliance with the order says some quality-control steps that had been eliminated with the changed schedule will be restored. Those include verifying vacant homes, making extra home visits to households with conflicting information about whether they are vacant and making extra home visits when investigating potential cases of fraud.

Attorneys for the federal government asked the judge to convert the temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction if she planned to extend the order past the Sept. 17 hearing so the Census Bureau can start the appeals process.

Because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau pushed back ending the count from the end of July to the end of October and asked Congress to extend the deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers from December, as required by law, into next spring. When the Republican-controlled Senate failed to take up the request, the bureau was forced to create a revised schedule that had the census ending in September, according to the statistical agency.

The lawsuit contends the Census Bureau changed the schedule to accommodate a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts. The revised plan would have the Census Bureau handing in the apportionment numbers at the end of December, under the control of the Trump administration, no matter who wins the election in November.

More than a half dozen other lawsuits have been filed in tandem across the country, challenging Trump’s memorandum as unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Latinos and immigrants of color during apportionment.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Judge Koh appeared frustrated by the inability of government attorneys to say when precisely the decision was made to the change the plan so field operations would finish at the end of September instead of the end of October.

“This was organic. Multiple people spontaneously came to the same conclusion that re-planning was necessary? Is that what the Census Bureau’s position is?” asked Koh sarcastically.

Justice Department attorney Alexander Sverdlov said there was not a single point when Census Bureau staff realized they would need to shorten the count by a month because Congress wasn’t extending the deadline for turning in the apportion numbers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

A new scam hitting digital wallets, how to protect yourself

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Danny Etling

Image

VCSC has help students with new Chromebooks

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley looking for mentors

Image

ISP: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Image

Death investigation underway in Olney, Illinois

Image

Local group shows support for workers

Image

Camping during a holiday weekend, is it the best way to beat the COVID blues?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 252884

Reported Deaths: 8398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1316225097
DuPage15385540
Lake15250473
Will12337361
Kane11735316
St. Clair5710175
Winnebago4539147
Madison4536108
McHenry4109116
Champaign346820
Peoria264741
McLean264017
Rock Island247963
Kankakee241572
Sangamon199339
Unassigned1960219
Kendall173925
LaSalle140653
Tazewell127911
DeKalb124936
Coles112524
Macon111428
Jackson106722
Williamson105818
Boone91523
Clinton85717
Adams8199
Randolph8017
Effingham6561
Whiteside58919
Morgan57621
Grundy5485
Henry5333
Monroe52915
Ogle5235
Jefferson49837
Knox4973
Bureau4539
Union45124
Vermilion4034
Stephenson4016
Macoupin3966
Franklin3821
Marion3650
Cass33711
McDonough33515
Woodford3283
Jersey3216
Logan3211
Iroquois31919
Perry30813
Lee2831
Warren2761
Montgomery26810
Christian2676
Shelby2593
Livingston2434
Douglas2415
Fayette2143
Bond2094
Lawrence1990
Jo Daviess1982
Saline1843
Moultrie1803
Crawford1671
Cumberland1654
Jasper1627
Hancock1592
Greene1581
Carroll1494
White1450
Wayne1422
Pulaski1401
Washington1381
Johnson1250
Clark1222
Wabash1221
Clay1130
Mercer1135
Fulton1030
Piatt980
Mason971
Edgar952
Richland844
Pike801
Ford793
Menard790
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt581
Marshall570
Henderson560
Scott520
Alexander501
Edwards470
Hamilton470
Stark421
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Brown240
Pope231
Hardin220
Putnam220
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 100394

Reported Deaths: 3368
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19272750
Lake9543298
Elkhart582499
St. Joseph545495
Allen5333182
Hamilton4223107
Vanderburgh277723
Hendricks2460117
Johnson2094122
Cass18989
Clark188753
Porter185042
Tippecanoe175513
Delaware158358
Vigo153617
Monroe148936
Madison141074
LaPorte124537
Howard115562
Floyd115057
Kosciusko109317
Bartholomew109254
Marshall93123
Boone89246
Dubois87617
Warrick86431
Hancock84642
Noble83831
Grant74931
Jackson7139
Henry65822
Wayne64710
Shelby63828
Morgan62435
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59028
Clinton57211
Daviess54424
Harrison51324
Lawrence48027
Montgomery46821
White46313
Putnam4608
Decatur42938
Knox3856
Greene38235
DeKalb3777
Fayette37610
Gibson3494
Jasper3472
Miami3462
Scott32410
Steuben3176
Sullivan30811
Jennings28212
Franklin28125
Carroll26013
Orange26024
Ripley2538
Clay2515
Washington2401
Posey2350
Wabash2316
Whitley2316
Jefferson2223
Wells2222
Starke2177
Fulton2102
Tipton20122
Perry19814
Adams1953
Randolph1937
Huntington1833
Spencer1753
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1430
Rush1394
Martin1270
Pike1131
Vermillion1100
Pulaski1041
Fountain1022
Brown912
Blackford852
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford750
Ohio747
Union690
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0224