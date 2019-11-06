Census Bureau still looking for workers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Census Bureau still needs workers for temp jobs ahead of the 2020 Census.
Some of the available positions include recruiting assistants, office supervisors, clerks, field supervisors, and census takers.
To apply, you have to be 18-years-old.
To learn more, click here.
