The Census Bureau is ramping up recruiting to hire up to half a million workers for this year's count.
Here's why so many people are needed. It takes a lot of work to get a complete and accurate count of every person in the country.
Officials estimate that about 60 percent of people will reply to questionnaires in the mail, on the phone, or online.
Census takers will need to go door-to-door to get responses from the rest.
In Indiana, those takers can make between $18.50 and $25 an hour.
Related Content
- Census Bureau ramps up hiring for workers
- Census Bureau still looking for workers
- Workers wanted for 2020 Census
- Census Bureau increases pay to attract new applicants
- The U.S. Census Bureau needs volunteers - here's how you can help
- Census Training in Illinois
- The Census and college students
- Target is hiring 130,000 temp workers for the holidays
- Pay rates for 2020 Census workers jump to $18.50 - $25 per hour
- 2020 Census Preview for Vigo County
Scroll for more content...