Census Bureau ramps up hiring for workers

The Census Bureau is ramping up recruiting to hire up to half a million workers for this year's count.

Here's why so many people are needed. It takes a lot of work to get a complete and accurate count of every person in the country.

Officials estimate that about 60 percent of people will reply to questionnaires in the mail, on the phone, or online.

Census takers will need to go door-to-door to get responses from the rest.

In Indiana, those takers can make between $18.50 and $25 an hour.

Learn more about those jobs here.