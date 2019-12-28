Clear

Census Bureau increases pay to attract new applicants

The Census Bureau is hiring, as they prepare for the 2020 Census. Here's more information on the jobs.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's required every 10 years, but workers are needed to carry it out.

Now, the Census Bureau is hiring and officials said they've increased pay to attract new applicants.

Tim Swarens is a media specialist with the bureau.

He said the bureau will need to hire hundreds of census takers in just the Terre Haute area.

It's part-time work and you must be at least 18-years-old, but Swarens said the bureau is flexible about hours.

The hourly wage for census takers in Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties is $19.50.

"Recruiting is something we're talking a lot about right now, because we do need the hires, and we're in a pretty strong economy. The unemployment rate is low in Indiana and Illinois right now and, that's one reason why the pay increase was implemented in November," said Swarens.

Census takers are the people who go to homes to help people fill out the census survey.

Training starts in March, and work in the field starts in May.

