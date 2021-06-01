Celebration of Life set for this weekend to remember Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Celebration of Life has been set for a Vigo County Councilman and his wife that were killed after they were hit by a vehicle in South Carolina.

Officials say Don Morris and his wife Cheryl Hart were killed when a car hit them. Morris and Hart were pedestrians.

The accident happened last week in Myrtle Beach.

LINK | Vigo County Councilman Don Morris and his wife Cheryl killed in Myrtle Beach crash

According to Callahan and Hughes, a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Celebration of Life will include "good music and good memories."

Click here to read Don and Cheryl's full obituary.