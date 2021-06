CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Celebration of Life is set for a long-time Wabash Valley educator and coach.

Ernie Simpson filled many roles at schools in different counties in the area.

He died in February. Most recently, he worked at Clay Community Schools.

The Celebration of Life will take place Saturday at 11 am at the Northview football field. If it rains, it will be moved inside North Clay Middle School.