VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the funeral arrangements for a Vigo County coach and teacher.
David Hoffa died in a car crash last weekend. Hoffa taught and coached at Honey Creek Middle School.
LINK | WABASH VALLEY TEACHER KILLED IN CRASH
There will be a Celebration of Life this Saturday at 2:00 at the school.
You can leave online condolences here.
Related Content
- Celebration of Life set for David Hoffa, Honey Creek teacher and coach killed in crash
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
- Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- New store opens in Honey Creek Mall
- Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall
- Honey Creek Mall now Haute City Center
- New store set to open on Tuesday in Honey Creek Mall
Scroll for more content...