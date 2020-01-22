Celebration of Life set for David Hoffa, Honey Creek teacher and coach killed in crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the funeral arrangements for a Vigo County coach and teacher.

David Hoffa died in a car crash last weekend. Hoffa taught and coached at Honey Creek Middle School.

There will be a Celebration of Life this Saturday at 2:00 at the school.

