Celebration of life held for local student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A celebration of life took place Saturday to honor the life of Indiana State University student, Dylan McConkey.

McConkey was a freshman majoring in Computer Science from Peotone, Illinois. He passed away at ISU on August 22, 2021.

This weekend he is being remembered by loved ones for his positive impact on the ISU Sycamore family

"This is our opportunity as a campus and as a Sycamore family to spend time with his family and celebrate his life," Michelle Soliz, the Vice President of Student Affairs at Indiana State University, said. "We are so thankful that he was part of Indiana State University, and we have so many students here to remember him."

Students and staff say McConkey was a light in the community. They say he will always be remembered for his happy spirit and fun personality.