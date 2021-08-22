Celebrating the life of Bobbi Jo Stevens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars were wrapped around the block, where family and friends gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Bobbi Jo Stevens.

Stevens died on August 10th, after a hit-and-run accident that took place on August 1st.

Saturday night, the people close to her wanted to send her off in the right way.

They say that she was a free-spirited soul and that she loved everybody.

Everybody loved her right back.

Steven's family says she enjoyed doing things for people, and so they wanted to do this for her.

The tribute featured a variety of live classic rock music played in her honor.

Her brother Bill Drappo says the large amount of people that showed up, attests to how much she impacted those around her.

"It's just gratifying to know that her life meant so much to people and that she was able to make a positive impact," Drappo said.

Steven's family is asking for donations to the humane society in her honor.