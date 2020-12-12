Celebrating the holidays in a safe way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Coronavirus Pandemic is forcing people to change their holiday plans. This includes adjustments to religious services. This includes adjustments to religious services.

Since the beginning of November leaders at St. Benedict's Church in Terre Haute have been planning Christmas services.

As of right now, the masses will continue. However, those plans could still change.

Pastor of St. Benedict's Church Martin Day told us that all four Christmas masses will go on.

He said his only worry is the pandemic forcing last minute changes.

Day said, "You know the situation is so fluid it could get a lot worse in two weeks. Who knows. And then at some point, the question is, 'is it time to pull the plug?' or 'what are we going to do here?'"

Day said the church created an online register for Christmas masses. This will ensure this year's celebration won't get too crowded.

He said spots are filling up quickly for all four mass services. If you're looking to attend Day urges you to register before it's too late.

He said, "I don't want to turn people away the day of. So if they register then we know ahead of time if the mass is filled up, then we can direct them to another mass, or something like that."

Another woman News 10 spoke to is Betsy Frank. She is the President of the United Hebrew Congregation here in Terre Haute.

She told us that her congregation's celebrations for Hanukkah will be all online this year.

Frank said, "You know sometimes I get sad that I can't be in person with people. But at the same time technology has allowed more people to participate."

Both religious organizations said that they are still extremely excited to be celebrating their holiday's this year, even if it looks a little different.

If you would like to participate in the virtual celebrations for Hanukkah you can click here.

If you would like to register for one of four Christmas masses at St. Benedict's Church, you can click here.