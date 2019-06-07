Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday afternoon kicks off the first day to the Special Olympics Summer Games and in just a few hours, Terre Haute will be taken over by thousands of athletes and their families for a weekend of competition and fun.

This year brings an even bigger celebration because it's the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Indiana.

Volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure this year is one to remember.

For the 50th anniversary, the theme is "joy of inclusion" with the message to end discrimination against those with disabilities through sports and education.

Each year, athletes receive a medal whether that be gold, silver, or bronze.

This year everyone who participated will receive a gold medal to recognize the 50-year accomplishment.

In addition, each athlete will get a brand new uniform prior to taking the field.

Other souvenirs such as trading cards and pens will be given out throughout the weekend.

News 10 spoke with CEO, Jeff Mohler on the details of the celebration.

He tells us they're going all out for the games this year.

"We're certainly going to try and make the 50th anniversary even more special than before," said Mohler, CEO of the Special Olympics.

As part of the celebration, a large statue with a gold "50" was placed on the bocce field for athletes to take pictures with.

Mohler explained to us the meaning behind the logo on the statue.

"The arms down represent how they've been looked down by society over the years. Hopefully, through Special Olympics participation the arms spread outwards means that they're treated as equals now... then our athletes stand in front of that and finish off the logo by having their arms raised up in joy and try to strive to be better than they've ever been before," said Mohler.

While the games are meant to be enjoyed, the entire event is focused on giving children with intellectual disabilities the ability to feel encouraged and empowered.

"The games are much more than sports, the Special Olympics is much more than sports. It's us trying to get our athletes into the community, the community to embrace what our athletes have to offer and hopefully connections that will be made whether it's in the school or the workplace, employment opportunities, what have you. That's what we're trying to be about certainly more than just sports," said Mohler.

For more information on the event, click here.