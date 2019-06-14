TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)- A cool day in Downtown Terre Haute made for the perfect day for some sweet fun.
Thursday was the 31st annual strawberry festival.
The First Congregational Church hosts the event every year. It began as a way to fund the Christian Education Program. But it's grown into much more.
Related Content
- Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute
- Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival
- Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
- 30th year of annual Strawberry Fest brings big crowds
- Strawberry season is almost here
- Coca-Cola Festival set for this weekend in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
Scroll for more content...