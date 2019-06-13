Clear

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

In just a few hours lines will begin to form at one of the largest downtown events. The first congregational church will host the 31st annual strawberry festival.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In just a few hours lines will begin to form at one of the largest downtown events.

The First Congregational Church will host the 31st annual strawberry festival.

There will be no shortage of sweet treats at the event, ranging from strawberries to ice cream.

It is located in the parking lot of First Financial Bank and starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Prices for treats range from $1 to $6 dollars and there will be live several live performers throughout the day.

While the event is delicious and fun, for some, it means much more than just berries.

Most people see the outcome of the event rather than the behind the scenes of what makes it all possible.

Patty Eaton has volunteered at the event for the past 18 years.

She and others plan this event several months in advance and dedicate endless hours to preparation and pre-orders.

At the end of the day for her, it's all about giving back to the community.

"I believe we serve almost 3,000 thousand people. People look forward to this event because it's been going on for so long. It is a support for the church but it's also the church that in turn supports the community so that's huge and so everyone is invested in that," said Eaton.

Chairwoman, Libby Wyrick, tells us the event wouldn't be possible without the help from volunteers like Eaton.

"It means everything the way this event grew to the size that it is. We couldn't have done that without all the volunteers and a lot of volunteers are year after year which just speaks to how fun the event is and how everybody in the community really supports it and we really appreciate that," said Wyrick.

For more information on ways you can get involved and volunteer, click here.

