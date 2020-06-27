Celebrating graduations in Palestine, IL

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) -- Students and staff in Palestine are celebrating a big achievement.

Seniors, 8th graders, and their families gathered for a joint graduation ceremony!

In the socially distanced celebration, the community acknowledged seniors moving on to the next chapter of their lives, and the 8th graders entering high school in the fall.

School administrators said this service shows how strong the community is during this tough time.

It means so much. It's unity, it's perseverance, it's strength, its who we are and it's who Palestine always has been," Tangi Waldrop, the principal said. "And obviously, I'm so happy. I mean it's just huge."

She adds, the ceremony is not what anyone would have expected, but she is glad the district was able to do something special for the kids.