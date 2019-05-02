Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of people celebrated their faith in Terre Haute on Thursday.
It was part of the National Day of Prayer.
It's a day meant for people to come together and pray for our country.
The Wabash Valley Ministerial Association hosted the event.
People sang songs and prayed.
Mayor Duke Bennett gave words of inspiration.
National Day of Prayer is every first Thursday of May.
