Celebrating a 100th birthday of a WWII veteran

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A very special birthday was celebrated in Terre Haute Saturday.
World War II veteran Earl Cromwell turned 100-years old and he celebrated with a party!
Meals on wheels delivers food to area vets like Cromwell.
Volunteers say they decided this special birthday should not be overlooked.
"It's a wonderful thing. I didn't realize there would be these many people. and I'm really surprised," Cromwell said.
His family came from all over to celebrate with him.
Party organizers say he's gotten more than 200 birthday cards!
