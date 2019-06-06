TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Thursday is National Drive-in Movie Day, which honors the opening of the first drive-in back in 1933.
The drive-in theater made a comeback in Terre Haute in September of 2018 with the opening of the Moonlite Drive-In on Lafayette Avenue.
The theater has a big weekend planned, with showings of “Secret Life of Pets 2” and “A Dog’s Journey.
Related Content
- Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater
- Terre Haute's upcoming drive-in movie theater has a name
- Terre Haute's new drive-in movie theater one step closer to opening
- New drive-in movie theater one step closer to reality
- Laying the foundation: Crews begin work on main building at Terre Haute's future drive-in theater
- When new and classic collide, plans in the works for new drive-in movie theater
- Looking for plans this weekend? How about a drive-in movie, Moonlite Theater opens on Saturday
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
- A Christmas tradition at the movie theaters
- Terre Haute man starts drive to help hurricane victims
Scroll for more content...