Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Thursday is National Drive-in Movie Day, which honors the opening of the first drive-in back in 1933.

The drive-in theater made a comeback in Terre Haute in September of 2018 with the opening of the Moonlite Drive-In on Lafayette Avenue.

The theater has a big weekend planned, with showings of “Secret Life of Pets 2” and “A Dog’s Journey.