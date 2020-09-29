Celebrating Halloween safely and other things you can do to be festive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Celebrating Halloween will still be fun for many people this year even though it may look different than in years past. We're in stage five of Indiana's re-opening plan which means events and gatherings can happen without capacity limits. So, communities are working to plan trick or treating events.

The Center for Disease Control is urging caution as you make plans for your family. While we are in stage five, that doesn't mean we are in the clear just yet.

Currently, our positive COVID-19 case numbers have been going down in the community. Officials say is because everyone is working together to stop the spread of the virus.

The Vigo County Health Department said, "With Halloween coming up most of the typical activities that we do for Halloween are actually considered high risk for COVID-19 exposure by the CDC."

Halloween parties, trunk-or-treat events, or even trick or treating are all considered high-risk events. The health department recommends you stay outdoors this year when celebrating.

While the city is still waiting to hear from the government what guidelines we should follow when celebrating Halloween, they said we should do this. "And maybe only go to houses of people you know. I know that's not really what trick-or-treating's always about but this year's definitely going to be a little different."

To still celebrate this holiday the CDC has some low-risk activities that are a safe alternative.

You can: Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household, carve or decorate pumpkins outside with neighbors or friends, decorate your house/apartment, do a Halloween scavenger hunt, have a virtual Halloween costume contest, have a Halloween movie night with people you live with, or have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in/around your home.

The health department says doing these activities will be fun and not put us at risk for going back into more restrictions. They warn, "We can always go back. And counties have the power to go stricter on things."

We checked in with many local cities today to learn about trick or treating times and guidelines. Most said they're working to finalize plans, but organizations are planning their own events.

That include's the Vigo county YMCA in Terre Haute, which is hosting a trunk or treat event on October 24. Youth Director Cayce Evans said, "Kids need some normalcy. With the pandemic and everything going on, everybody's been kind of crowded into houses with not much to do for the little ones."

The event is on October 24, 5:00 pm at the Vigo County YMCA in Terre Haute. It's free and open to the public.

Remember to wear face-covering and practice social distancing.