Celebrating Easter during a Pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI)

People across the Wabash Valley are celebrating Easter. Although things still look different during the pandemic, one local church took the opportunity to celebrate outdoors!

Easter is a time for celebration and for everyone to join together and enjoy a sense of community.

“I think it's a great day for everyone to feel a sense of joy," Bill Allen, a local community member, said. "We have been cooped up for so long and it gets us all together again.”

St Stephens's Episcopal Church brought Sunday's service from the chapel to Deming Park. This allows residents to enjoy the celebration while still keeping everyone safe.

“We have a garden at the church but it's just not big enough to have the number of people that we want to celebrate with," Reverend Andrew Downs said. "We came out here knowing it would be a big space”

Dozens of people gathered at the park to worship and celebrate the rebirth of Jesus Christ. Rev. Downs says the importance of this day goes beyond the day itself…

“We celebrate every Sunday as it were Easter for a reason," he said. "Every Sunday is an opportunity for us to come out like this and remember exactly that. We are part of the resurrection and we have the opportunity to be redeemed.”

After the Easter service kids came together for a fun Easter egg hunt in the park!

“My favorite holiday is Easter because I get to find eggs with my family,” Kurt Wayton, a young resident said.

Easter may be all fun and games for the kids, but they also remind us of the true meaning of Easter.

"Jesus comes down from Heaven,” Jack Molten, a young resident said.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will continue to hold its Sunday service outdoors at Deming Park each Sunday at 10 am.