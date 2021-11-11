"They're appreciated and not forgotten..."This group travels to nursing homes to visit veterans who can't make it to festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many ways to honor service members this Veterans Day, but there are some veterans who aren't able to make it to any of the day's activities.

That's why Tamra Everhart and the American Legion Auxilary Post 104 have spent the past five years visiting veterans in nursing homes.

"We wanted to visit them, to talk to them, and to let them know they're appreciated and not forgotten," said Everhart.

The group visits more than 40 veterans on every major holiday, and say they have grown bonds with the service members.

"It's great because when you go to visit them, you'll look around the room and see the picture you brought them or flowers. That lets us know that they do appreciate our efforts," says Tamra.