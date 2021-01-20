Cayuga woman charged with battering a child

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga woman is in custody on accusations of battering a minor.

Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kristina Lientz on Tuesday.

The investigation started with the North Vermillion Elementary School had contacted the Department of Child Services.

They claimed a child at the school had wounds and had possibly been battered.

Police and CPS interviewed Lientz.

She was eventually arrested and charged with battery on a person less than 14.

She was booked into the Vermillion County Jail.