Cause of overnight house fire under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The cause of a house fire in Terre Haute is under investigation.
It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Terre Haute fire crews were called to a home on Sixth Street.
Firefighters say one man was home at the time of the fire.
They say he was asleep, but woke up and was able to get out of the house to call for help.
Fire officials tell us the cause of this fire is still under investigation.
