Cause of death unknown for boy who became ill on Indiana roller coaster

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says the cause of death has been ruled undetermined for a 12-year-old boy who died after becoming ill while riding a roller coaster at the Indiana Beach amusement park.

White County Coroner Tony Deibel issued the ruling Wednesday after he says an autopsy on Brayden Cooper-Douglas of Lafayette revealed no trauma, injury, congenital abnormalities or toxins.

The boy died at a hospital June 27 after becoming ill while riding the Hoosier Hurricane roller coaster at the park in Monticello.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said that two days later, a 12-year-old girl reported being shocked as she exited the roller coaster. It says an inspection and six test rides failed to reproduce any electrical effect or hazard. The agency regulates and inspects rides.

