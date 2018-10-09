Cause of death released for fatal four-wheeler crash

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new details after a fatal four-wheeler crash.
Autopsy results show Thad Reavill died of extreme blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
The accident happened on Saturday in Flat Rock, Illinois.
That is southeast of Robinson.
Reavill was 47-years-old.
