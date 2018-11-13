Cause of West Union fire that hurt four ruled undetermined

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - The cause of a house fire in West Union, Illinois has been ruled undetermined.

It happened last Tuesday.

Part of the home's roof collapsed during the fire hurting four firefighters.

Three of the four firefighters are at home and recovering.

West Union Firefighter Phillip McCammon was airlifted.

McCammon has been treated for a fractured left hip and a dislocated elbow.

He's going through physical therapy.