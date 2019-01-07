Cause for Paris Family Restaurant fire still under investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - There's no word on what caused the fire at the Paris Family Restaurant.
It happened on Saturday night, forcing an evacuation of the restaurant.
Initial reports show the fire may have started in the kitchen and spread to the restaurant's attic.
The Paris Fire Department told News 10 investigators were back on the scene on Monday looking for more clues.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
