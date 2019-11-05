Clear

Caught on camera: Parke County fire department warns people to pay attention after semi nearly slams into car

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department is warning people to pay attention on the roads.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department is warning people to pay attention on the roads.

That's after a near-crash on U.S 36 and State Road 59 on Tuesday morning.

The department shared the video on its Facebook page.

It shows a semi-truck nearly hitting a car.

Drivers coming from 59 have a stop sign. In this case, the semi should have stopped.

The fire department says the truck slowed but did not come to a complete stop.

