Caught on camera: Parke County fire department warns people to pay attention after semi nearly slams into car

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department is warning people to pay attention on the roads.

That's after a near-crash on U.S 36 and State Road 59 on Tuesday morning.

The department shared the video on its Facebook page.

LINK | EVERYONE WALKS AWAY SAFE AFTER A CRASH THAT LEAVES ONE CAR TUMBLING

It shows a semi-truck nearly hitting a car.

Drivers coming from 59 have a stop sign. In this case, the semi should have stopped.

The fire department says the truck slowed but did not come to a complete stop.