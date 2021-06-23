Caucus set for Thursday to fill empty Vigo County Council seat - here are the candidates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A caucus is set for Thursday to determine who will fill an empty Vigo County Council seat.
Don Morris held an at-large seat on the council. While on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC, a car hit and killed him and his wife, Cheryl.
In a case like this, the respective political party holds a caucus to fill the role.
Morris was a Democrat.
The party chairperson told News 10 ten people filed for the caucus.
Since it was an at-large position, every precinct committee person will vote.
You'll find the full list of the candidates below.
- James Amodeo, III
- Charles Botts, III
- Tess Brooks-Stephens
- Brandon Halleck
- James Mann, II
- Thomas McGuire
- Crystal Reynolds
- Steven Shaffer
- Raymond T. Thacker
- Jennifer Todd