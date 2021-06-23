Caucus set for Thursday to fill empty Vigo County Council seat - here are the candidates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A caucus is set for Thursday to determine who will fill an empty Vigo County Council seat.

Don Morris held an at-large seat on the council. While on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC, a car hit and killed him and his wife, Cheryl.

In a case like this, the respective political party holds a caucus to fill the role.

Morris was a Democrat.

The party chairperson told News 10 ten people filed for the caucus.

Since it was an at-large position, every precinct committee person will vote.

You'll find the full list of the candidates below.