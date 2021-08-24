Caucus set for Sullivan County Coronor position following Tracy Tackett's death

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the date and time for the caucus to select a new coroner for Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Clerk told us the caucus is scheduled to happen on Saturday, September 4.

It will happen at the Mark Leo Reed Youth Center in Sullivan at 10 am.

It is not open to the public.

The position opened when former Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett was found dead on August 16.

This was after Indiana State Police launched an investigation in connection to a video posted on Youtube. It contained allegations about a potential criminal act committed by Tackett.