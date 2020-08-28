Catholics Charities in Terre Haute receives thousands of pounds of food through donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major donation will go to help community members in need.

McDonald's donated thousands of pounds of food to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute on Friday.

The donation included 6,500 pounds of frozen chicken and over 1,100 pounds of muffin toppers.

The owners told us they were just glad to help.

"We know that protein has really been hard to come by during this time period, with COVID happening. So we just wanted to really give back to our communities. that's what we love to do, and we're so proud of it," Jami Kasprzyk, McDonald's franchise owner told us.