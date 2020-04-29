Catholic Charities to take part in 'Giving Tuesday Now'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support people in need during the COVID-10 pandemic
Catholic Charities is taking part in 'Giving Tuesday Now' next Tuesday.
It is a global, virtual fundraiser.
Information will be on the Catholic Charities Facebook and website.
Normal Giving Tuesday is in December, but Catholic Charities said they are taking part now because there's a big need for emergency food assistance due to the coronavirus.
Catholic Charities says the money will help with food and shelter in our community.
