Catholic Charities to offer free lunch for kids during the summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities is partnering with the USDA Summer Food Program once again this year.

Starting June 1, kids can go to the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute to have lunch and dinner.

Jennifer Buell is the Assistant Agency Director for Catholic Charities.

She said many kids in the community look forward to going to school to have a nutritious meal.

The Summer Food Program will help fill their bellies at no cost to families.

The program will end once the school starts back up again in August.